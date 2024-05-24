Newcastle United v A-League All-Stars | Jornada en directo

Newcastle United v A-League All-Stars | ¡Día de partido en vivo! 🇦🇺⚽ El Newcastle United concluye su emocionante gira australiana con un emocionante partido contra los mejores de la A-League. Sintonícese para disfrutar de una cobertura completa, que incluye noticias del equipo y análisis en profundidad, seguidos de comentarios en vivo del partido. Ya seas un fanático acérrimo de Toon o un entusiasta ocasional del fútbol, ¡este es el lugar ideal para disfrutar de toda la acción! 🔍 En esta transmisión en vivo, cubriremos: Preparación previa al partido: análisis de expertos, aspectos destacados de los jugadores e información sobre la forma de ambos equipos. Noticias del equipo: actualizaciones de última hora sobre alineaciones iniciales, tácticas e inclusiones de jugadores clave. Comentarios en vivo: comentarios minuto a minuto para mantenerte al borde de tu asiento. Interacción con los fanáticos: interactúe con otros fanáticos en el chat en vivo, comparta sus pensamientos y haga preguntas. ¡No te pierdas ni un momento de la acción! 🔔 Suscríbete y presiona el ícono de campana para recibir notificaciones de todas nuestras transmisiones y videos en vivo. #NewcastleUnited #ToonReview #NUFC #ALeagueAllStars #MatchdayLive #FootballLive #AustralianTour #ToonArmy #LiveCommentary #FootballFans #SoccerLive Aplasta el botón Me gusta si estás emocionado por el partido y cuéntanos tus predicciones en los comentarios a continuación. ¡Qué tal muchachos! 💪⚫⚪ Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar el equipo de fútbol Westerhope United U10 para la próxima temporada y el futuro previsible. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga productos de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias». debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review:
This is a total joke sorry. I know it is about money, but what about club INTEGRITY. This was a total farce, we sold out our kids for MONEY.
Anyone who paid via the website should be refunded that was absolute dogshit!
Nobody would pay to watch the youngsters if they knew they would be playing.
I never criticise Eddie, but the idea of this tour was to promote the team internationally. He should have played a strong team, bringing on a few subs. Disgraceful performance and some ridiculous decisions from the top down.
Whichever Newcastle suit thought this "event" was a good idea, needs a slap. If they wanted a gimmick to drum up a few quid, they should've flown over a Newcastle Legends 11. Setting the kids up for a humiliation is an absolute disgrace.
Is this not eddies worst ever loss ?
8-0 damn 😂😂😂😂.
The whole match was pointless. Risking injuries on good players was right. We need better academy too. But should have been playing friendliest the totally pointless
Hey Toon Review now an all starr😎 im toon fan i justed to sing that song😂
I would buy a couple of the All Star players. Good idea?
3rd goal and the camera panned to Eddie Howe & Jason Tindall laughing their heads off. What were they laughing at – the Aussie fans who paid top dollar to watch a total embarrassment or was it the fans who had traveled from the UK, Asia, and New Zealand?
As a supporter for 65 years, I've NEVER felt shame. Been gutted many times by results but never shame. Today was a first. Just want to say SORRY to Australia, you were treated like sh***. It's all about the money – 3 million for doing nothing – f the fans. No disrespect to the kids who were thrown under the bus.
People say Eddie was protecting his players. I don't buy that. What about protecting the fans, many of whom spent a fortune to see their heroes only to be conned. How many would have turned up if they knew Eddie was going to field the youth team. Again, no disrespect to the kids who were thrown under the bus.
My crystal ball tells me Newcastle can kiss goodbye to many potential new fans in Australia. I know it's just a friendly but for me it was the most shameful, disrespectful day I've ever seen following the Toon. Not about the result but the disrespect.
Thanks to the Toon review for the coverage – excellent job.
This is not a good look for the Premier League
Ur talking bollocks,dummet ritchie have had a beano payed for by supporter's ,howe again not showing the ability to understand what this trip was about.
Lots of people were saying play the youngsters all season, now we have done the same people are moaning. Eddie probably had no choice with the team selection,whoever decided this tour was a good idea in the first place needs to bear responsibility.
8 nil so glad I didn't watch it 😂😂😂 8 nil how embarrassing
I can’t breathe 😂 Jesus H Christ man
I thought the whole point of these games was to get Newcastle out there to the world, getting beat 8-0 is not a good advertisement for getting new supporters, what an embarrassment.
But this goes to show you, OUR KIDS ARE NOT GOOD ENOUGH, so all the fans saying why doesn't Eddie play the kids, THIS IS WHY!
Every fan should be refunded. That was a hard watch
Wednesday night was amazing!!! I will never forget it.
But tonight the kids just looked out class it was a little sad
This was meant to increase the brand worldwide and instead of mixing the seniors with the youngsters Eddie Howe just demolishes the youth team. None of them are gonna be positive after today, Howe has threw all them youngsters to the wolves
hi Paul did not watch but this is one disaster of a pr stunt, what was Howe thinking travelling to the other side of the world to be humiliated, no logic in this whatsoever questions need to be asked regarding this, if this is the future players god help us
That was a mauling. I hope it doesnt have any lasting psychological effects on the kids.
Well that went well good brand building not 🙈
That game has opened my eyes completely
When that team scored the 3rd goal the camera panned to the manager (Eddie Howe & Jason Tindall) laughing their heads off
I put a bet on today that Newcastle would win the odds 2/7 ha ha ha honestly next season is going to be tragic with them muppets in charge 8-0 😂😂😂😂 pure utter joke…
I can't see the ownership being amused with how this game has been approached. Embarrassing and horrendous PR and a rip off for anyone who payed to watch
After this no Aussie football fan is gonna say, ‘I started supporting Newcastle when I saw them as a kid getting beat 8=0’. What a terrible idea this was.
Hang on….I thought this was to build our brand, not to be made to look like a pack of twats…..
Well, let’s be realistic; the bloody fact is that this football club really needs revenue. Thanks Mike Ashley and his bloody terrible management team for juicing all the pennies from our club in years. Remember that Amazon documentary? Good to know that at the year of this football club being takeover, our revenue was rock bottom – even lower than Brighton. If I were part of the investors, I won’t invest a significant amount of money in this football club at the very beginning. Not many people understand how this terrible management from our former owner has seriously impacted this football club for years and now.
For the match itself, it’s not Eddie’s fault, it’s barely not these players’ fault, but for overall they are part of the responsibility to promote their football club globally; if they are not happy about it, especially for Eddie and Tripper, it’s a disgrace. They are being paid ridiculously high for their job; they better get used to it, and honestly this would be the rehearsal of what the future football is – more games after the season or summer league like the NBA. Get used to it guys.
But I agree that charging the viewers to watch both matches is wrong; obviously it’s the PR disaster and the viewers should get the refund for both matches that I wouldn’t even pay a penny on them.
We arent passing 😊😊😊 its a friendly pet that means absolutely nothing ..thsse young lads will be f"""ked ..have you ever flown from the north east to austrlaia ..it is beyond awful ..takes at least a week to recover let alone play football
I don't agree with what Howe did there in humiliating his young players!
He might has well just played the first teamers rather than serve up that for travelling fans or those from down under who paid money to watch their heroes, it is totally disrespectful to them!
This is the equivalent of taking a dive in boxing!
Just leaving the game now. Spurs got it right. 1st match was worthwhile and it has been good fan networking but this game wasn't.
5pm not a good ko time as people still at work, not good from a brand building exercise with that scoreline, people here may think to jump on the bandwagon for other teams
i paid with the idea it was some 1st team players a couple of months ago not u21's so while i understand Howes decision footballing wise this isn't great for people who paid more and expected more than only u21's as was the case when EPL teams have come out for pre-season games in this very venue in the past
Who ever put this shower of dog sht out on the pitch, has embarrassed Newcastle United football club.. 8 nil is a shameful score. Fuming.
Happy birthday Lady Sam. What a squad we have (TTR, not Toon)
Wt time is the game
Good morning we can still beat this a league all stars team