Newcastle United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (NUFC gana 5-4 en penales | Melbourne | Resumen

Acción del partido de nuestro empate 1-1 contra el Tottenham en Melbourne. Mire la acción mientras James Maddison le da a los Spurs la ventaja antes de que Alex Isak nos igualara. Harrison Ashby luego anotó el penalti decisivo y ganamos 5-4 en la tanda de penaltis. Para más información sobre Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
8 – 0 😂😂
Am a huge fan of the Geordies from Kenya.
bet you wont put the 8-0 thrashing up hahaha up the A-League
Mcg cricket fans 😢
Who is name the trofi
The preparation for the 8-0!!
$$$$$$$$$$ that's the message.
FA Cup replays. That is all!!
كلهم اطفل سجلو لنيوكاسل 😂
As a fan of arsenal i wish to see isaak in arsenal next season
in Melbourne???
Lol Big Ange couldn't win it in his home nation.
11 minute highlights
What is NooN Marketing Campaign on their Shirts ?
Great match ❤
Around 78,000 for this match, quite amazing, i know some will think about the Liverpool game a few years ago but this was still an amazing crowd, well done to both teams and both sets of fans, wish i was there to experience it with you all!
This is 2024 after season’s end ?
9.443 MILES FOR A MEANINGLESS GAME SOMEONE HAS GOT TO BE MAKING SOME SERIOUS BREAD FROM THIS MATCH THEY MUST HAVE FLOWN OUT ON THE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER PLAYING LAST GAMES OF SEASON I THINK THE FIXTURES ARE NOW ABSOLUTELY TAKING THE PISS OK I KNOW THESE BOYS GET MORE MONEY THAN GOD AND DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING FOR THEMSELVES BUT THEY ARE HUMAN AND I WOULDNT BE SURPRISED IF THE INJURIES BECAME MORE COMMON PLACE AND PHYSICAL BURN OUT AS WELL ITS GREAT FOR 80,000 AUSSIES GRANTED ONE OF MY BEST MATES HAS LIVED OUT THERE FOR 30 YEARS AND IS A FOREST FAN SAME AS ME HE OBVIOUSLY DOESNT GO TO LIVE GAMES CAUSE FOREST DONT DO AUSTRALIA ITS JUST A WEE BIT FARTHER THAN DERBY LOL 😅 IM JUST SAYING DO THESE GAMES REALLY NEED TO BE PLAYED ? AND SO SOON AFTER THE SEASON ⚽🥅🏐🗼♥️🙏🇮🇹🏟️THEY HAVE TO PLAY AGAIN AFTER THIS. ? FFS RIDICULOUS 😱
❤ ❤10 minutes video
эьо товарищески матч че за пенальти?
Devasted you didnt come to perth i couldnt just pop over to melbourne for the game 🙁
Stadionnya bagus nggak?
Why players aren't happy when they score?