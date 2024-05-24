¡VERGONZOSO Y SIN SENTIDO! ¡¡Toon se enfrenta a la reacción australiana después de perder 8-0!!



¡VERGONZOSO Y SIN SENTIDO! ¡¡Toon se enfrenta a la reacción australiana después de perder 8-0!!

  5. @wouldbfarmer2227

    This reminds me of when Nirvana was told they needed to perform live, but the instrumentation was to be recorded. So they ‘performed’ and made a joke out of it.
    You want us to go play 3 days after a grueling season and 3 pressure games in a week? Okay. We will “play”.

  12. @brianminto9866

    Watch the videos that ask what we’re doing to bring in the money so we can improve. You can’t have it all ways. This has been for money and exposure. The points made are relevant but as I said, you can’t have it all ways. Moaning about the kids playing. It was experience for them plus if we’d played first team players there’d be uproar about the risk to them. It’s earned us money which can benefit us in the summer.

  13. @williamcrane3648

    Friendly or not thats a piss take fans have paid loads of money to travel the other side of the world to be done over ..wtf was the point .i bet the aussie mags were foaming .. if these are our future we are fucked

  14. @1969delft

    It proves that our academy needs more investment and work to be done. Hope our fans who travelled over no matter where in the world they came from had a good time supping Aussie beer.

  17. @stevecooke2893

    I'm gutted, I really am. A pointless friendly, which are usually ways to experiment before the real action starts back up and we get thumped. Somebody get me a tissue, It's ridiculous. I feel sorry for our Aussie cousins of course, they've genuinely got a case for a refund. But it's not gonna affect our next season so why get vicious about it?

  18. @gmailalt6928

    U23s who will end up in none league or out of football entirely after Junes contract expirations vs senior pros with four internationals and a wonder kid who’s signed for Bayern Munich.

  20. @petermitsis6742

    Shame on Newcastle and the organisers for cashing in on Australian Football Fans. They paid their hard earned money to see the PL team not the under 21s. Disgraceful HOWE and his excuses…You have lost the respect of many Australians……

