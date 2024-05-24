¡VERGONZOSO Y SIN SENTIDO! ¡¡Toon se enfrenta a la reacción australiana después de perder 8-0!!

Hazte miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #newcastle #transfers
Question. If Toon youngins would have lost 3-1, would that be okay?
Should have played the first team players and got them injured shouldn't we? 😂😂😂 Anyone that came from the UK expecting anything different is a mug
Shocking for the Australian fans tbh paying good money for them to only see the younger ones play
Was a friendly and gave the young lads some game time. Learn from it and move on.
This reminds me of when Nirvana was told they needed to perform live, but the instrumentation was to be recorded. So they ‘performed’ and made a joke out of it.
You want us to go play 3 days after a grueling season and 3 pressure games in a week? Okay. We will “play”.
If you’re going to a friendly you have to be prepared to see the lesser players
who cares man it's just a friendly
One word:
SCAM
Everyone would be bitching if the 1st team players got injured in a post-season friendly for cash. 🤷🏻♂️
The kids needed that . Nice humble pie
No wonder these kids are getting released…
Watch the videos that ask what we’re doing to bring in the money so we can improve. You can’t have it all ways. This has been for money and exposure. The points made are relevant but as I said, you can’t have it all ways. Moaning about the kids playing. It was experience for them plus if we’d played first team players there’d be uproar about the risk to them. It’s earned us money which can benefit us in the summer.
Friendly or not thats a piss take fans have paid loads of money to travel the other side of the world to be done over ..wtf was the point .i bet the aussie mags were foaming .. if these are our future we are fucked
It proves that our academy needs more investment and work to be done. Hope our fans who travelled over no matter where in the world they came from had a good time supping Aussie beer.
Flag bearers 😅 literally 🇬🇧
I agree there's been a lot of youngsters left at home that haven't played. I was so close to clicking that £5 to pay for game. It's the fans i feel sorry for.
I'm gutted, I really am. A pointless friendly, which are usually ways to experiment before the real action starts back up and we get thumped. Somebody get me a tissue, It's ridiculous. I feel sorry for our Aussie cousins of course, they've genuinely got a case for a refund. But it's not gonna affect our next season so why get vicious about it?
U23s who will end up in none league or out of football entirely after Junes contract expirations vs senior pros with four internationals and a wonder kid who’s signed for Bayern Munich.
I agree
Shame on Newcastle and the organisers for cashing in on Australian Football Fans. They paid their hard earned money to see the PL team not the under 21s. Disgraceful HOWE and his excuses…You have lost the respect of many Australians……
Eddie Howe has to be sacked. We can't go on like this. Look at the players we're linked with. Can't let this bloke throw away more money on average British players