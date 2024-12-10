Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 3 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from our thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool.
Isak is much better than Dembele❤
I’m from Kenya Nairobi love the magpies and toon army teddy katalunya ziwani buru emba
Mohammed Salah's intelligence lays shadow on Isak's performance.
El último gol del Newcastle es muy difícil.
And now through to Isak.. Alexander Isak!!💥
Great game! Buy Santa Cruz FC!!! 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪
Harry magriue rico lewis Victor Lindeof
This game was crazy yerrrr
Great-looking game but wow, the goalkeeping wasn't all that great
Liverpool have found replacement for Salad. Isak!
Gordan sat em down😂😂😂
It's a club which just show his magic in big match ang bootle small matches
The last goal of Newcastle was a mistake by the goalkeeper . What a pity ><
Arsenal need to pay £120m and sign Isak ASAP.
The legendary No.14 jersey will be perfectly suited for the Sweedish Dangerman
Ливерпулю не везёт с вратарями, аутисты какие-то 👌👈
Wat goal from isak
Thats Football
Will Isak stay? I hope. So many clubs have eyes on him.
A nail biter of a game! Plus that Alexander Isak goal was absolutely phenomenal! Big applauds to both teams.
ISAKKKKKKKK
Salah was the best player
Remember, Chelsea are not title contenders… It's now 7 points separating LFC&CFC with a better goal difference in favor of CFC. Dey Play 😂
Isak 🥶
Meilleur joueur 😮😮