Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from our 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St. James’ Park.
Bruno🐐
The way Newcastle is playing ne yoo wow
Best game of the year 2024 wow 😲😲
No doubt isak is the new lewandowski ❤
Isak will do well at Liverpool challenging for titles. Guy is top class.
CHELSEA FAN BUT REALLY ENJOYED THIS GAME…WITH ITS HIGHS AND LOWS
BUT MURPHY LET THREE GOALS PASS HIM LIKE THAT…LOVED THE WAY LEWIS HALL AND ISAK DELIVERED THROUGH BALLS ACCURATELY
Isaak's goal… the kinda goals I score with my top man Fernando Torres on eFootball ⚡️
My goodness the amount of chances in this game was mind blowing
Van Dyck is a dirty player, off the ball. So call the best defender is the world
Isak's goal…
And there is a underrated. BRUNO guimares 🗿
Isak underrated
Gomez is a$$
This match is lika a football ⚽️ movie 🎬 🎞 🎥 👌👌
thank you for uploading extended highlights
What a performance by ISAK not only the goals the link up play , the balls he found for the wingers. Pure class
Game for the ages… Proud of Liverpool come back into the game after that underperforming first half
Isak is the next Thierry Henry
Waw what an incredible duo and hot game , really proud of Newcastle
Y N W A !!!!
Isak man of the match❤
wOwwwwww….
Best performance Newcastle striker
isak said let me show em how its done😂
Alexandarrr iiissssakkkk 🔥
Liverpool needs a good goalkeeper.
should have been 10 – 3 😂😂😂
Salah wat a player
The Best match of the season
Bagus indah golnya newcastle
Мешки. Четыре игры два поражения две ничьи. А событие из этой ничьи сделали 😂
The magpies calon juara
Schar goal, never seen bevore gooll like that
Когда Саше надоело пытаться сделать для команды,он просто делает все сам
wtf is Joelinton doing he is just standing there doing no defense work lol and what an amazing game tbh new castle performance was another level
schar finishing more better than nunez
Newcastle United plays very attractive football. They have very creative forwards
banned isak, he’s over power🔥
En un mal día de Liverpool apenas y le pudieron empatar
newcastle helped joe gomez😅
Isak was on Fire👌🏾👌🏾
eddie howe out!!! he is disaster!!!
Newcastle are a very big club, with a huge fan base. So why is their trophy cupboard bone bare for what's been like an eternity ? Even Leicester and Blackburn have known Premiership success in recent times, while Newcastle have known no success whatsoever. Newcastle are a much bigger club than Leicester and Blackburn… yet no league or FA Cup. I can't understand it. Even Alan Shearer and David Ginola couldn't deliver them success !
Gave everything against Liverpool like it was your European cup final. You lot dont learn now you'll lose your next 3 games. Lets start with Brentford 4-2.
And then you lose to Brentford 😂
Isak
Sallah just cooking 2 goals and 1 assist in this match just reminding there were 3 goals for Liverpool and he had 3 ya in the game 💀💀🔥🔥🔥
Liverpool should do thier best to keep salah and Arnold
That right wing works 💪