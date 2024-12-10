Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Extended highlights from our 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United, check out our Linktree!

➡️

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

48 comentarios en “Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  43. @GouganeBarra-u4t

    Newcastle are a very big club, with a huge fan base. So why is their trophy cupboard bone bare for what's been like an eternity ? Even Leicester and Blackburn have known Premiership success in recent times, while Newcastle have known no success whatsoever. Newcastle are a much bigger club than Leicester and Blackburn… yet no league or FA Cup. I can't understand it. Even Alan Shearer and David Ginola couldn't deliver them success !

Los comentarios están cerrados.