Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 2 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from our defeat against West Ham at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United, check out our Linktree!
➡️
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Welcome to recife. Santa Cruz FC❤NewCastle United
How the f**k did we lose to this lot?
Just let Eddie Howe go already.
cmon man, almiron is great on hes selection, why he doesnt play 1 min??
Harry Magriue Luke shaw Burno Fernandes Marcus Rashford
Saka Jarrod Bowen Randulle Oscar Bobb
Kelly is a flop and young. Should've bought Chalobah, Andersen, or some centre/full back capable
Not what we wanted to see at all, I even lost 25quid on Stake with this game, I believed in the boys so much I still cant really believe they beat us. Anyway the season just started, Howe can still turn this around lets aim for top 4 for now and take it from there ❤
xzccxz
Not what we wanted to see at all, I even lost 25quid on Stake with this game, I believed in the boys so much I still cant really believe they beat us. Anyway the season just started, Howe can still turn this around lets aim for top 4 for now and take it from there ❤
g
1
5
4
23
5
xzccxz
Заберите себе Сашу Головина из Монако он хороший пахарь!
The commentary is 🔥🔥🔥
Bisaka first west ham goal
Isak looked Darwin Nunez/Timo Werner level out there. Strong within him is The Flub.
Spider-Man AWB with that goal 🤓❤👍
newcastle tidak akan bisa berkembang kalau mainnya seperti tahun lalu, kurang kerjasama tim, terlalu lama nahan bola
Classic bet mafia 💰
Great win for West Ham
So nobody is talking about Lewis Hall's pass to Isak??? Magnificent
come on murinu
Link- Live 🙏🏼
WWE Smackdown FC, take that L 😂😂😂
Just here to see WanBissaka goal 🥅 🎉😊
Aaron wan-bissaka 😂happy for him from a utd fan
So happy for Awb. Finally has his first goal!
Isak братик ты лучший
How is IT possible tonali doesnt Play from the begin
West Ham are massive! COYI!
019offside reply
Absolutely shocking from Newcastle.
West ham are a strange team.
Either get beaten 5-0 in top4 clash or do the unthinkable
No fight no creativity absolutely terrible. Isak will leave us in the summer
Tonali a gennaio vieni alla juventus
Gli diamo douglas luiz
im an australian geordie. woke up at 4am to watch this
My worst mistake this year was trust that Newcastle could get a draw here
Lovely Hammers.❤