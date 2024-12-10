Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 2 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from our defeat against West Ham at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United, check out our Linktree!

➡️

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

43 comentarios en “Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  8. @ArdellBoothe

    Not what we wanted to see at all, I even lost 25quid on Stake with this game, I believed in the boys so much I still cant really believe they beat us. Anyway the season just started, Howe can still turn this around lets aim for top 4 for now and take it from there ❤

  10. @CharisseCaldera

    Not what we wanted to see at all, I even lost 25quid on Stake with this game, I believed in the boys so much I still cant really believe they beat us. Anyway the season just started, Howe can still turn this around lets aim for top 4 for now and take it from there ❤

Los comentarios están cerrados.