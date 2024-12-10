43 comentarios en “Brentford 4 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  3. @FaalDoonagen

    On to the next one 🤞
    The players must be pulled up on their shit performance .Eddie howe cant be blamed solely for this . Questions need asking but turning our backs on our manager and calling for sackings will put any new managers off taking the position. why would anyone want to manage a club with disloyal fans 🤷

  5. @Simko21

    We need a completely new start in summer with Mourinho.

    A lot of average players have to go.

    The football and the attitude of many players is average as the position on the table.

    That is unacceptable,a disgrace and an insult against the supporters of the club.

    You need personalities on the pitch as Bruno,Joelinton,Burn or Pope.

    But the rest is average,bad and a disaster.

    Eddie Howe is finished,because he cannot organise discipline,full concentration and willpower.

    Especially Schär is a joke and a disaster because he does what he wants on the pitch.Always slow and with a sleeping effect.

    As a central defender for us the death.

    Even World Class Keeper Pope is then without a chance.

    We lost so many points in this season in a disgraceful way,because you cannot win matches with 6 players on the pitch.

    I am really 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

    Mourinho has to come in summer plus 6 new big players!!!

  9. @smaugballer7337

    Newcastle used all their energy against Liverpool in a game they realistically had no chance of winning and then got out ran and out worked by Brentford in a game they had a greater chance of winning. 😂 Misplaced priorities

  27. @UJR995

    Seeing a lot of hate for Eddie, but people are just not trusting the process. If we keep giving these boys the support that our fans do I’m sure we can get a trophy! People need to remember this is the PL it’s a rollercoaster

  28. @Роман-й9и4д

    I love Howe's team for their dedication and open, honest football. However, this often played a cruel joke on the teams. Again, as in the match against Liverpool, the team pressed and gave their all in the first half, but they did not have enough strength in the second half. Is it not possible to roll the ball a little between the defenders, take a break, pull the opponent out of defense? There is no trick to New Castle's game. It was because of such sincere but stupid football that Newcastle were kicked out of the Champions League, not counting their strength for the whole match and losing a victory in a match that should have been won.

  32. @elsei7710

    Eddie saving his job by playing class once a month against a top 6 club, just to get battered against every other team…2 wins out of 11 games is just not good enough!

    Starting Longstaff over Tonali is a crime

Los comentarios están cerrados.