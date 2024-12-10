Match action from our defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.
For more from Newcastle United, check out our Linktree!
➡️
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Eddie howe OUT😎
karma dengan liverpool
On to the next one 🤞
The players must be pulled up on their shit performance .Eddie howe cant be blamed solely for this . Questions need asking but turning our backs on our manager and calling for sackings will put any new managers off taking the position. why would anyone want to manage a club with disloyal fans 🤷
Eddie howe out
We need a completely new start in summer with Mourinho.
A lot of average players have to go.
The football and the attitude of many players is average as the position on the table.
That is unacceptable,a disgrace and an insult against the supporters of the club.
You need personalities on the pitch as Bruno,Joelinton,Burn or Pope.
But the rest is average,bad and a disaster.
Eddie Howe is finished,because he cannot organise discipline,full concentration and willpower.
Especially Schär is a joke and a disaster because he does what he wants on the pitch.Always slow and with a sleeping effect.
As a central defender for us the death.
Even World Class Keeper Pope is then without a chance.
We lost so many points in this season in a disgraceful way,because you cannot win matches with 6 players on the pitch.
I am really 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Mourinho has to come in summer plus 6 new big players!!!
Eddie ur time is over..please leave now…
The last two goals…the defending was almost comical
Unlucky 😢
Newcastle used all their energy against Liverpool in a game they realistically had no chance of winning and then got out ran and out worked by Brentford in a game they had a greater chance of winning. 😂 Misplaced priorities
Newcastle United = RobinHood FC. Too bad Kelleher wasn't in Brentford's goal to give yous lot an undeserved point. 😂
Pope has been shocking since coming back into the squad 😢
liverpool draw happen only because Kelleher miss on the 3rd goal, after liverpool exhausted beat Madrid and City😂
poor newcatsle
أخطاء كارثية
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
I just don't understand this YOYO performance, what's going on behind the scenes?
Always good to see Newcastle losing to the men in Red and White!
Absolute chaos at the back, at least the exodus of our top players will eliminate our psr troubles.
Eth is free n available
Letting 7 goals in 2 games is a discrace am sorry eddie but this season has been poor am afraid you have ran your race i think its time for a change
With Liverpool score 3 and didn't let us win but here beaten (waste)
Perhaps Newcastle are following Man City defensive tactics! 😮😂
Fifa level defending, right there. Embarrassing to watch.
Brentford doing what Toon can not – SHOOTING AND FINISHING
eddie howe out. he is disaster.
I live in Ukraine, which has been at war with terroRussia for 11 years. I have supported Newcastle for 3 years, but everyone's patience has a limit. Nerve cells must be protected
Eddie Howe would rather play the entire Longstaff family over Real Madrid starting 11
Seeing a lot of hate for Eddie, but people are just not trusting the process. If we keep giving these boys the support that our fans do I’m sure we can get a trophy! People need to remember this is the PL it’s a rollercoaster
I love Howe's team for their dedication and open, honest football. However, this often played a cruel joke on the teams. Again, as in the match against Liverpool, the team pressed and gave their all in the first half, but they did not have enough strength in the second half. Is it not possible to roll the ball a little between the defenders, take a break, pull the opponent out of defense? There is no trick to New Castle's game. It was because of such sincere but stupid football that Newcastle were kicked out of the Champions League, not counting their strength for the whole match and losing a victory in a match that should have been won.
That Mbuemo goal has given him a contract to Liverpool🙌🏻🙌🏻
So.. We're gonna go for Mbeumo right? Surely ahah
Imagine the brainwashed mentality of a Howe fan. They will say this is football. Enjoy relegation then.
Eddie saving his job by playing class once a month against a top 6 club, just to get battered against every other team…2 wins out of 11 games is just not good enough!
Starting Longstaff over Tonali is a crime
Newcastle ❌️
NewMistakes ✔️
Pope got weights in his boots
Season over
EDDIE HOWE OUT!!!!!
😂😂😂 куда героическая игра исчезла
Eddie has got to let Mitchell buy players because this squad is shoddy.
Goodbye tonali Bruno isak joelinton your getting sold
BRO I PREDICTED THIS SCORELINR.
I feel we need a new keeper from a Newcastle fans point of view
Howe:
"It was so windy that all we wanted was to fly our kite. So went out in the second half and we did exactly that".
Эди без обид…тебе нужен отдых