Brentford 4-2 Newcastle United | Extended Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford maintained the best home record in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.
Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade were all on target as the Bees battled to a first league win over the Magpies since 1948. Saturday’s win means that Thomas Frank’s side have dropped just two points from a possible 24 at home this season.
Newcastle plays better than big clubs and shit against worst clubs
Very interesting match
Mbeumo is some player.
So you mean mbeumo almost gave me a brace and an assist damn he was my captain for fantasy if only that final chance went in I would be buzzing
Kit almost the same
Shame 😢on Newcastle I wonder how the Arab owners are currently feeling 😮
Chelsea in trouble on weekend
Wasit nya enggak di siram uang minyak timur tengah, itu lah kenapa mereka kalah
Easy Brentford this does not mean you gonna win the league, it's just one game.
Come to Liverpool Mbeumo❤🇨🇲
9:17 mbeumo vs nick pope 🤣🤣🤣🤣ohh unfortunately Dan burn clearly denied a wonderful goal
Mbeumo perfect backup for bukayo saka when tired 😊—- we’re waiting for you at the emirates stadium
Up the bee's ⛳
Mbuemo to replace Salah at Liverpool.
Almost a full fit squad for the 1st time in the Premier league 💪
newcastle be like give me city ,arsenal and liverpool or i retire 😅😂😂
Wissa 🇨🇩🇨🇩🇨🇩
Brentford are not missing Ivan Toney a bit 😂
No one can beat them here? How many top 6 teams played here so far?
TONALI performs very poorly
PL is becoming too competitive goodness. Some Brent players should be in top teams
Mbeumo 🔥🔥❤️