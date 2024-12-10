Brentford 4-2 Newcastle United | Extended Premier League Highlights





Extended highlights from the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford maintained the best home record in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade were all on target as the Bees battled to a first league win over the Magpies since 1948. Saturday’s win means that Thomas Frank’s side have dropped just two points from a possible 24 at home this season.

#PremierLeague #BrentfordFC #BrentfordHighlights #BrentfordNewcastle #Newcastle

