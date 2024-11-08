The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Broke Arsenal's System… Again

FourFourTwo’s Matthew Ketchell ran 5km a day, EVERY DAY, in October for Prostate Cancer UK. If you’d like to sponsor him you can do so here:
Almost a year to the day of Arsenal’s most controversial defeat of last season, Mikel Arteta returned to St James’ Park with his side’s title challenge beginning to wobble.
90 minutes later it was a repeat of last year’s 1-0 defeat, with Eddie Howe springing a tactical masterclass that Arsenal simply couldn’t overcome. Adam Clery looks how The Magpies worked both on and off the ball, to show exactly how they did it.
⚫⚪ FourFourTwo's Matthew Ketchell ran 5km a day, EVERY DAY, in October for Prostate Cancer UK. If you'd like to sponsor him you can do so here: https://prostateunited.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/ketchs-prostate-united-challenge
Declan Rice is a poor man's/small club version of Longstaff
Finally someone who understands the players and how good/bad they actually are (Longstaff&Almiron), nice analysis!
Yet Longstaff can't get a sniff of the England squad…smh
Love it
Im so glad people are seeing longstaffs contributions on the pitch. I feel he gets used as a scapegoat far too often because fans dont understand his role very well.
hahah what would this team look like if almiron was good love it
Great video. My tiny brain has always struggled to understand how we are better, more balanced and more successful with Longstaff in the team when my own view on him is that he's not good enough. This explains it!
Newcastle's Ji Sung Park. Roll him out for the big games and let him work. He likely won't win you the game but he'll make the team better.
do a break down on some of the games from last season where longstaff was a donky. This is just cherry picking so much. Every single player ran their guts out and played well this game.
Seriously, I could watch you enthuse about how good Newcastle were all day long 🤗
This is not such a great analysis. Longstaff as much as I rate him your only telling me he hasn't got the winner s ego mentality which we need your saying Eddie needs a cleverly person to sit back who doesn't want to score really he doesn't want to be the star. Longstaff is a clever player he's not intuitive and he makes mistakes but saying that he is solid when he tackles
give lewis hall a go for england !
Do one for Oxford United
Captain Cabinets, trapped in cabinets. Will he get out?
Longstaff is average. He’s only consistently played because we’ve had nothing better.
One thing I’d love someone to cover is how many English players we have in our side, can’t be many other PL sides that always have 6+ English player in their starting 11.
I think it was Tio Football who described Sean Longstaff as "good at midfieldery things" which sums it up eloquently.
When are you doing one for Sporting's win against City to explore how Amorim outclassed Pep?
I not sure what good tactic Newcastle have, they just crowds the midfield, when Arsenal do this ppl will laugh at Arsenal say parking bus. But other do then is good tactic. Obviously is Arsenal in low form recently and play poorly & lack of creativity. Newcastle side is physical stronger & rough. Gordon was just bang Jesus in penalty box with no foul at all. And many more physical challenge with no foul and card.
You the ones proliferating "Isak to Arsenal" crap online now, aye?
Not happening, and we don't care if the footballing world lacks the imagination to view Isak as anything other than a Thierry Henry love pillow.
The most talked about game of last season?
I don’t think Arsenal fans even mentioned it once. 🤨