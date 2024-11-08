The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Broke Arsenal's System… Again





FourFourTwo’s Matthew Ketchell ran 5km a day, EVERY DAY, in October for Prostate Cancer UK. If you’d like to sponsor him you can do so here:

Almost a year to the day of Arsenal’s most controversial defeat of last season, Mikel Arteta returned to St James’ Park with his side’s title challenge beginning to wobble.

90 minutes later it was a repeat of last year’s 1-0 defeat, with Eddie Howe springing a tactical masterclass that Arsenal simply couldn’t overcome. Adam Clery looks how The Magpies worked both on and off the ball, to show exactly how they did it.

