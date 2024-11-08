The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Broke Arsenal's System… Again



FourFourTwo’s Matthew Ketchell ran 5km a day, EVERY DAY, in October for Prostate Cancer UK. If you’d like to sponsor him you can do so here:

Almost a year to the day of Arsenal’s most controversial defeat of last season, Mikel Arteta returned to St James’ Park with his side’s title challenge beginning to wobble.

90 minutes later it was a repeat of last year’s 1-0 defeat, with Eddie Howe springing a tactical masterclass that Arsenal simply couldn’t overcome. Adam Clery looks how The Magpies worked both on and off the ball, to show exactly how they did it.

⚽ FourFourTwo – At the heart of football since 1994 – in print – online – on video ⚽

📰 SUBSCRIBE:
💻 WEBSITE:

Follow FourFourTwo on:
Instagram:
Facebook:
Twitter/X:

📥 Sign up below for 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 @FourFourTwo’s FREE weekday newsletter
🤝: Transfers
🛒: Deals
🎥: Videos
💡: Quizzes
✍️: Opinion
➕: 𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀
𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘂𝗽 👇

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

23 comentarios en “The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Broke Arsenal's System… Again

  9. @andrewyoung5126

    Great video. My tiny brain has always struggled to understand how we are better, more balanced and more successful with Longstaff in the team when my own view on him is that he's not good enough. This explains it!

  13. @stuartwilson1816

    This is not such a great analysis. Longstaff as much as I rate him your only telling me he hasn't got the winner s ego mentality which we need your saying Eddie needs a cleverly person to sit back who doesn't want to score really he doesn't want to be the star. Longstaff is a clever player he's not intuitive and he makes mistakes but saying that he is solid when he tackles

  21. @comic_dream

    I not sure what good tactic Newcastle have, they just crowds the midfield, when Arsenal do this ppl will laugh at Arsenal say parking bus. But other do then is good tactic. Obviously is Arsenal in low form recently and play poorly & lack of creativity. Newcastle side is physical stronger & rough. Gordon was just bang Jesus in penalty box with no foul at all. And many more physical challenge with no foul and card.

  22. @archivalhorror

    You the ones proliferating "Isak to Arsenal" crap online now, aye?

    Not happening, and we don't care if the footballing world lacks the imagination to view Isak as anything other than a Thierry Henry love pillow.

Los comentarios están cerrados.