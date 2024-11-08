The five right-wingers Newcastle United MUST sign in January 2025

Newcastle United will be on the market to improve the first team squad and there’s no doubt about it, the club need to strengthen the right wing position of the field. Lee takes a look five players who he feels the Magpies must try and sign one of them in the January transfer window.
We bottled the chance to sign Bowen years ago. (Considered a risk buy).. he isn't what's needed now.. and the fee would be silly
Sell Barnes and get in two of the others..as long as one 🕐 s mbuemo
Bowen
Has too much baggage in London to move North !!
The other 4are all getable
Regarding the Jan window you Make it as hard as you can or eiser depends on the he desire in early will do the trick no public scrutiny
Trevor Thailand
Mate please stop reading the facts you’re emphasizing on the wrong words and it just sounds silly. Would be better if you could just talk about the player and say what comes to your head rather than reading whatever it is you’re reading.
You do know its called premier league not premer league dont u?
Great format for this vid, creative, nice work.
There’s absolutely no way Newcastle spend the money they would need to spend to get Jarrod Bowen when he’s 28 years old.
Brill list. With very genuine respect, I'd hope Mitchell already has an eye on ALL of them. Not saying yr list obvious, I'm saying I hope Mitchell's mind along same track. And after the Guehi fiasco, Mitchell shd make enquiries about all five. Mind you, Sir Gordon may prefer the left side, but he's fooookin brill either way. We all love that bloke! 😂
January 2025 tranfer window?
I think, with our new sporting director, the want young players to build for the future. So Bowen will not come. Williams in Spain would be one I think they will look at too.
Mbeumo Semenyo & Bakayoko would be ideal signings with their pace and ability to bully opposition players off the ball
Bit of a wild one, but, Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg, check him out, quick, powerful and strong, effortless in his play.
Kubo would be my go to, has a fair release clause of 55-60m sp would just be contract talks, big PR move plus his a world class talent and top level player
Need to buy vinicus and mbappe in a double purchase.
The winger to go for is Edon Zhegrova from Lille
Can't help but feel this is a video of dreams and delusion rather than reality. There's literally to no chance any of those players move in January as it's a terrible window for business, and little chance we make those moves. Paul Mitchell (presuming he's in charge) will be wanting to go for young and cheaper options rather than players £50m and over. People must be pretending that our financial concerns have disappeared at this point as I don't understand it.
RW is a sore point with two players that care about their badge. The players just dont scare opponents and deliver the stats for us. Miggy and Jake have been positive members never done a Ryan Fraser to Mr Howe. Need a pure Side line Cross man of danger now.
no fcking way this guy said Bowen
that guy stucks West Ham forever. You guys better sign a DEF since this Botman is washed.
Do you mean 2025?
Elanga???? Swedish partnership?
Mbuemo has Premier League experience, is versatile enough to play up front, and can get goals and assists. He's also younger than Bowen and has much less time left on his current contract. Seems to make him the candidate that ticks the most boxes out of that list
Some top players there
January 25 too please 😂😂
One quality winger will do me – not sure we need 5 😂
Thats a good summary Lee and any of 1 2 or 3 would improve the first 11 if i had to choose I would go for Mbuemo, he would drop straight in to our style of play. We need a striker that is ready to start in place of Isac when he is injured again and I would prioritise these two positions over a central defender. That should give us a chance of getting into Europe. Jonathon David would be a great signing but it may have to wait intil Summer.
Elanga surely should be in the list, right?!
We were looking to sign him in the last two windows and also those swedish connection should help?
Any 1 of these 5 please 🙏 good list would have 1 of these over Murphy and Almiron both together
Shorts? F*cking hell 😂
Just Mbuemo and Semenyo will do for me 😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏
We need a striker as a priority in my opinion
The only one for me is Semenyo, we need someone who can take a man on with skill and pace which he has loads.
With West Ham's seemingly excellent recruitment this summer I felt that there was no way we could get Bowen out of there – now I think there's a real chance, if not expensive, but certainly worth it.
Should just get rayan cherki for the wing