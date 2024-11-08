Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United | The Preview!

Our sponsors, Mama Roux Records website:
Welcome to The Toon Review!
This episode brings you an in-depth look at the upcoming Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. We’re breaking down everything you need to know as the Magpies head to City Ground for what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Will Newcastle United’s recent form and tactical prowess be enough to overcome Nottingham Forest on their home turf?
In our preview, we’ll cover:
Key Players: Spotlight on the players to watch, including standout performances from both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, as well as how each team might line up.
Tactical Analysis: A deep dive into the strategies, formations, and possible match-ups that could define the game. We’ll look at how Newcastle’s attacking style stacks up against Nottingham’s defence and where the crucial battles might happen on the pitch.
Recent Form and Head-to-Head: Analysing both teams’ latest matches, scoring trends, and head-to-head stats to predict which side has the upper hand.
Injury Updates: Who’s in and who’s out? We’ll discuss how injuries and squad rotations could impact the line-up and performance on match day.
Predictions and Insights: Our thoughts on the scoreline, potential goal scorers, and which players could make the difference.
Love this song.. well done Gordon 👏
Starting Longstaff again shows our intent for the game and will encourage and invite Forest onto us from the start, just by starting Tonali will change forests approach and maybe make them just sit back a bit more than they'd want to and hopefully give us a bit more control on the game. Starting Tonali isnt about what he gives us, but it's also what it stops forest doing
What kind of mentality says Shay Given was a rat? Shay was and, still is a huge Newcastle United fan, ask any of the people who know him in his home town, where on occasion he has had the Newcastle United flag flying in his garden. You can still see his affection for the club when he is on MOTD, or any other football show. If anyone deserves the honour of being an honorary Geordie it is Shay Given.
Good show lads 👏 it will be an end to end game I think, It could go either way. Forest fan.
Keep up the great work.
It's simple, if we play the same as we did against Chelsea in the cup and Arsenal, we win a lot more than we lose
There was an article in The Chronicle about Chris Wood. It wasn't about style of play at all. He was going to be 3rd choice and at that stage of his career he didnt want that. Eddie wanted to keep him but understood Chris' situation
Rumour has it that Wilson’s back in 2027!
The random tangent on Shay Given. You can tell when Alex and Sam arent around to stay focused haha
That’s disgusting, all nominees should have tickets.
Shay gave us an extra 10 points every season
Murillo,Aina,Elanga,Gibbs White
I can always remember Shaka Hislop Signing me nephews home shirt (as well as a few other stars of the time) at Maiden Castle in Durham, he was apparently 6'6" but i swear he was taller than that like. BTW, me nephew had that shirt for a couple weeks then he lost it. I was fuming for years after that! But we are talking again lol
beating Chelsea at home when the blues didnt plsy their bestvand mosr creatuve player in Palmer and beating Arsenal at home when Odergaard was injured and he is crucial to their creative force were good results but the hysteria from uc Toon fans needs to be put into context – away to Forest will be just as big a task away from SJP
Pig in a passage! Close Billy lol
If we want to be up in Europe places we can’t be having discussions weather longstaff should be dropped for tonali play your best players burn off for Kelly and longstaff on for last few minutes to waste time
How can anyone call themselves a Newcastle fan and call Shay Given a rat 🤯🤯🤯🤯