NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED PREVIEW | MIDFIELD CHOICE AT REDS AIM TO MAKE IT FOUR IN A ROW





Nottingham Forest are looking it to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they take on Newcastle United at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon. We’ll discuss the game in full as Matt Davies is joined by Greg Mitchell, Michael Temple and Pete Blackburn. #NFFC #nottinghamforest

🙏 Do like and subscribe to our channel. You can also become a member here:

🍻 We’re grateful for the support of our main sponsors, the Trent Navigation Inn. For more on their menu, events and to book a table go to:

🏡 Thank you to today’s second sponsors, Home Move Estate Agents. For more information go to:



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.