NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED PREVIEW | MIDFIELD CHOICE AT REDS AIM TO MAKE IT FOUR IN A ROW

Nottingham Forest are looking it to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they take on Newcastle United at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon. We’ll discuss the game in full as Matt Davies is joined by Greg Mitchell, Michael Temple and Pete Blackburn. #NFFC #nottinghamforest
When we used to play 4231 under – among others – Chris Hughton, with TWO DMs, I used to complain that that meant that SEVEN Players (GK included) had the primary responsiblity to STOP goals and attacks – leaving only 4 to score goals. It showed. Arguably we play the same system today, but 3-4 years on the likes of Yates and Dominguez can defend and attack equally well. Other difference is that our back 5 is no so very strong that we can attack more because we know that the defenders are so very good. Overall, it shows how strong the squad now is, when we're having toi pick between Anderson (possible future England International) and Dominguez .
A day late on this but if it’s a toss up between Dominguez and Anderson, you also need to consider their impact off the bench.
I would say that Anderson will be more impactful off the bench than Dominguez would, against a tiring midfield/defence.
I’d go unchanged. So good to be able to do that without worrying about lack of depth. A completely alien feeling for about 30 years this 😂
No…too much hype.
Hi guys I'm a Geordie, go luck on Sunday, may the best team win…OH That's the Toon of course 1-3
Temps looks like Steve Parish's love child
Matt & Pete bantering like an old married coiple
I can see Anderson starting with MGW on the bench.
we cannot sell any of these players in january !!! Murillo doesnt need to leave now we are up there.. hudson adoi is not going anywhere .. Just keep going !!!
You can’t play Anderson and MGW together both in central midfield. We tried it against Brighton away and we were far too open and lightweight. Joelinton and Bruno will run right over us. Leave Yates and Nico as the battlers and MGW in the 10.
Re the Yates for England chat, I'm not sure it'll happen, but if it ever did, I guarantee he wouldn't let anyone down.
Cant say I like Neville or Carragher,
Anderson’s stats are some of the best in Europe, fact.
I don’t see how we drop Dominguez so I would drop MGW because Anderson is our best player in my opinion. It’s good to have competition in the 10 for once. The one person that he won’t drop is Yates.
You guys need to be careful not to get carried away with egos and good results. Saying Newcastle aren't creative and overall not a real threat based off a few poor games is silly
Got the result right against West Ham last week. Newcastle a step up no doubt but they have been struggling away from home so while I respect them and they have some really good players I see no reason why we can't do our thing. I am not an all out attack minded but I am sure Nuno and his Team have done their homework and will have area's for us to exploit. I will go for a 2-1 win this week. COYR!
No.
Can't believe you're not picking Dominguez, he's been incredible these past few games and is only getting better the more he plays
Matt?
Pete said 'Piss'
Nuno first Forest manager to three prem games in a row since Big Ron. Standing on the shoulder of giants. 😂
I'd go unchanged from last match. If we leave Anderson on the bench, he's versatile enough to come on in 4 different positions, for whoever is struggling / wherever it needs freshening up.
Michael Dawson came through the academy and played for England