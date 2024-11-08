Newcastle United 1 Arsenal 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from our 1-0 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park.
Gillespie or Ginola would be happy wit dat cross. A CROSS FROM THE 90'S
Isak ❤ 🇪🇷🇸🇪❤❤
Newcastle saved our ears for a whole week of silence 😂😂😂thank you Isak
we lose for a shiiiite club
Thank you Newcastle For Saving Us From Noise Pollution 😅
💪
Inspirational joe Linton defended we have 12 player's now
What a great performance out there it was 🎉🎉🎉
Glad to See Isak fit💪🏻
Even though I am a Spurs fan, I am very proud for the Newcastle United squad.
كفوووو نيوكاسل ❤❤❤
The Newcastle's win makes EPL even more interesting.So many teams can grab the 3ed and 4th spots.
what a fucking goal
Razor and Ando sound different
Am done with football
@nufc please can we have razor and ando?
When it comes to battering gooners, it brings everyone together 😂😂😂
Awful commentary
Beautiful goal from isak
وسيبقى الدوري الأنجليزي الأفضل والأقوى والأجمل .
انا أعشق كرة القدم والدوري الأنجليزي .❤❤🎉🎉🎉.
where the feck are Ando and Razor!? 😢
When we are playing like this NUFC are a joy to watch.
Nothing against this commentator but I literally look forward to the extended highlights for razors commentary,not the same without it
Gordon is a super star. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟👏👏👏👏
9:59 not a word spoken! 😂
Oh God not steve Watson.. hes terrible…where's ando?
As a Liverpool fan I just wanted to come on here and buck the trend of the media who keep on about how bad Arsenal were when the truth is, you guys played well and deserved the win. Give a bit of credit where it's due.