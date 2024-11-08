Lewis Hall In England Squad! | Longstaff Speaks Out! | NUFC News





Welcome back to The Toon Review!

In today’s episode, Paul dives deep into two major stories making waves in the NUFC world. First up, it’s fantastic news for Newcastle United’s young star, Lewis Hall, who’s been called up to the England squad! This is a massive achievement for Hall, who’s been impressing on the field with his versatility and skill. Paul discusses what this means for Hall’s career, how it reflects on Newcastle’s youth development, and the impact he could have on the national stage. Is this just the beginning for Hall in an England shirt? Let us know what you think!

In other news, Sean Longstaff has opened up about the criticism he’s received from some fans and the challenges he’s faced on his journey with Newcastle. Despite his undeniable dedication, Longstaff has often been a polarising figure among the fanbase. Paul shares his reaction to Longstaff’s comments, reflecting on his role at NUFC, how he handles the pressure, and why he’s an essential player for the squad.

Stay tuned for Paul’s insights, reactions, and analysis on all things NUFC as he breaks down these hot topics and shares what they mean for the Toon Army!

