Lewis Hall In England Squad! | Longstaff Speaks Out! | NUFC News



Welcome back to The Toon Review!

In today’s episode, Paul dives deep into two major stories making waves in the NUFC world. First up, it’s fantastic news for Newcastle United’s young star, Lewis Hall, who’s been called up to the England squad! This is a massive achievement for Hall, who’s been impressing on the field with his versatility and skill. Paul discusses what this means for Hall’s career, how it reflects on Newcastle’s youth development, and the impact he could have on the national stage. Is this just the beginning for Hall in an England shirt? Let us know what you think!

In other news, Sean Longstaff has opened up about the criticism he’s received from some fans and the challenges he’s faced on his journey with Newcastle. Despite his undeniable dedication, Longstaff has often been a polarising figure among the fanbase. Paul shares his reaction to Longstaff’s comments, reflecting on his role at NUFC, how he handles the pressure, and why he’s an essential player for the squad.

Stay tuned for Paul’s insights, reactions, and analysis on all things NUFC as he breaks down these hot topics and shares what they mean for the Toon Army!

  @Looney-toon

    Bye bye Sean, don't let the door hit you the way out, he should be a bench warmer only 👋👋👋 a few decent performances and every one forgets how crap he was all last season, don't be so blinded by loyalty, he isn't good enough it we want to be a top 4 club, he should be at an Ipswich or that level.

  @chrismilne5261

    Id like to see wor flags do a flag for our local players. Having Geordies in the side is important. Must be gutting to see the foreign players, you play alongside, being celebrated every week. You could see how much it meant to Gordon, imagine what it would mean to a geordie.

  @darkelf2674

    At the moment, we need Longstaff. He does the dirty work in midfield and I think he’s a good and valuable squad member. Don’t forget as well he’s a local lad who ‘gets’ the club and the fans, and I think that is invaluable!

  @psa101

    Longstaff's comments are fair enough but is his role to not be able to pass the ball 5 yards and give the ball away every 5 minutes? If so, then he is doing it very well in most games

  @stephenhowe1871

    Disagree with this narrative that players can’t be criticised by fans as they’ve not played to a high level etc .. ultimately it’s the fans that make the club , it’s the fans that generate the interest & eyes that make broadcasters and big business interested in being involved . They are millionaires for this reason but can’t criticise or have an opinion ?

  @jonnyfungus

    It’s criminal longstaff hasn’t had a call up yet. He’s been class the last 2 seasons. Box to box scores goals assists and his footballing brain is similar to scholes. Criminal

  @AllanM2e0

    Buzzing for the lad. His performances warranted and deserve the call up, I just hope he gets some decent minutes as I think the way Gordon had been treated in the euros and Livramento in the previous two internationals. I think it’s ridiculous and must question why they were called up in the first place
    As for pope im sorry i dont think he has been good enough to get a call up . I think he has looked nervous all season and he hasn’t commanded his box as well as previous seasons.

