Jose Mourinho WANTS Newcastle United JOB IF EDDIE HOWE IS SACKED THIS SEASON !!!!!



Jose Mourinho according to reports is keeping tabs on Newcastle United looking for the next managers job #nufc #newcastle #premierleague

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

24 comentarios en “Jose Mourinho WANTS Newcastle United JOB IF EDDIE HOWE IS SACKED THIS SEASON !!!!!

  2. @beepmac275

    Don’t think Jose mourinho would be that disrespectful to Eddie or his own club to put that out …probably nothing more than an innocent off the cuff remark ! There is definitely a pattern of negative stories from the Telegraph, guardian ect coming out every month…there aim is to try and unsettle us …Great to see our vloggers never take the bait ….

  10. @Sluetch90

    He’s been past it for years , his “ philosophy “ was outdated years ago. He’s been sacked everywhere he’s been. The bloke is so ego driven it doesn’t help him at all.

  11. @bog9026

    I honestly don’t see Howe leaving unless he wants to. Club did a horrible job backing him in the summer. Maybe next year if he gets players in over the summer and still does poor they let him go but no chance this season. Plus, I think clubs tend to be more successful with long term management and not a new one every few years.

  15. @Samtheman91

    There's a somewhat romantic connection with Jose and Newcastle thanks to Sir Bobby, I think the fans would take to him and his somewhat theatrical approach to press conferences and his overall demeour. But ideally I'd like to see Howe here another 5 years or more, lets win a trophy or 2, get us constantly in the top 4, take the England job then bring Jose in

Los comentarios están cerrados.