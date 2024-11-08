Jose Mourinho WANTS Newcastle United JOB IF EDDIE HOWE IS SACKED THIS SEASON !!!!!

Jose Mourinho according to reports is keeping tabs on Newcastle United looking for the next managers job #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
❤❤❤
Don’t think Jose mourinho would be that disrespectful to Eddie or his own club to put that out …probably nothing more than an innocent off the cuff remark ! There is definitely a pattern of negative stories from the Telegraph, guardian ect coming out every month…there aim is to try and unsettle us …Great to see our vloggers never take the bait ….
10/15 years ago maybe but his tactics wouldnt work on the prem anymore.
No way. Out of date manager now where the only thing that follows him around are controversies.
Wouldn’t want him, he’s way past his peak / best now
No way José
Ye, congrats Eddie 👏. Jopefully he keeps results up
no chance.full stop.
who would want that "special" clown at our great football club… wtf!
▪️◾◼️⬛⬜◻️◽▫️🖤…
He’s been past it for years , his “ philosophy “ was outdated years ago. He’s been sacked everywhere he’s been. The bloke is so ego driven it doesn’t help him at all.
I honestly don’t see Howe leaving unless he wants to. Club did a horrible job backing him in the summer. Maybe next year if he gets players in over the summer and still does poor they let him go but no chance this season. Plus, I think clubs tend to be more successful with long term management and not a new one every few years.
Mourinho must stay far away from Newcastle united.
Another one who wins things when given loads of dosh to play with.
Yeah mate I don't want him anywhere near newcastle. Bro's a dinosaur. Football has evolved and he hasn't he's basically arsene Wenger
There's a somewhat romantic connection with Jose and Newcastle thanks to Sir Bobby, I think the fans would take to him and his somewhat theatrical approach to press conferences and his overall demeour. But ideally I'd like to see Howe here another 5 years or more, lets win a trophy or 2, get us constantly in the top 4, take the England job then bring Jose in
Big up Adam 👍
I would've wanted Jose Mourinho to be our Manager 10 years ago but definitely not now hope Eddie Howe stays
It's time to changes….need big names manager who can Carry Newcastle win the trophy….Howay the Lads❤
Thanks AP well Jose that had to be because of the Tots going in for that daft Super League thing man.
Mourinho is not past it, he doesnt need to run about like a player – he is intelligent enough to adapt and he would fit like and in glove at Newcastle. That being said, i hope Eddie Howe stays for the next 10+ years
Have you not noticed how many players slated jose after he managed them
Welcome to my EAFC25 career mode 🙂
Bit negative when in the ten games this season we have played city chelsea arsenal spurs and Brighton half our games have been against top clubs
I can’t help but think it’s very scummy to publish this article on Eddie’s anniversary. 😕
Hope you’re well Adam mate 🙌
Good video keep up the hard work