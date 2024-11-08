Gallowgate Stand EXPANSION at St. James’ Park!? Should Newcastle United Stay OR Go??



23 comentarios en "Gallowgate Stand EXPANSION at St. James' Park!? Should Newcastle United Stay OR Go??

  1. @SteviePeters-x3u

    no to a new stadium the we need one to compete is the biggest load of shit, compare chelsea to spurs. It will screw us with FFP fir years and the money we get won’t help like another 10,000 people is what? 6 million extra a year is fuck all

  3. @DaveCarmichael68

    How is a stand extension going to solve the problems with the rest of a tired St James Park!? You can’t get moved now trying to get to the bar, toilets etc, new stadium all day for me, all our competitors are building and we are going to be left behind.

  9. @Davey3R

    “Once in a generation cheque” Put it like this if someone said to you, you can have a million quid right now or I’ll give you 10 million in 10 years time. It’s obvious you would go for more money. We have to go for the bigger better option which is a new purpose build stadium! As long as it’s in the city centre otherwise stay and improve SJP.

  13. @michaelspedding9539

    A stadium expansion will just create more of what’s happening at the moment – hordes of people leaving early, diluting the atmosphere with a shocking ballot system that lets anyone go to games. It also doesn’t address PSR barriers

  19. @TipToe-G

    I think people need to get more realistic. It’s very unlikely we will be able to build in Leazes Park anyway. They purchased strawberry place for a reason and I expect staying at St James Park is almost a certainty and people thinking otherwise are living in the clouds. I’d say it’s almost sealed on. People thinking new 80k stadium in leazes will very likely be disappointed. 65k stadium at St James Park is probs 90%. It certainly won’t cost one billion, although it won’t be cheap.

  21. @phil5357

    Whether we like it or not, we're severely restricted with what we can do at St James.

    New stadium for me. Can continue to play at St James whilst it's being built.

    For me, with us unable to touch the east stand, can't really see any other way.

  23. @Cumbriamag

    The ‘cathedral on the hill’ has been a series of cobbled together compromises in the nearly 50 years since I’ve supported the Toon. At times it looked, and was awful. Great location but that was it. Revisit Sir John Halls Castle Leazes building into/towards the current SJP at the Leazes* end (* the 1980s Leazes end was a disgrace, a shambles of what it was in the 1960s). Turn Saint James’ into an actual park…. A fabulous walkway to our new fantastic stadium (that can be used for mass events). Remember folks – a wow new 80,000 stadium will bring the money in. To circumnavigate ffp etc.

