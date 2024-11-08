Gallowgate Stand EXPANSION at St. James’ Park!? Should Newcastle United Stay OR Go??

Brand New Merchandise –
no to a new stadium the we need one to compete is the biggest load of shit, compare chelsea to spurs. It will screw us with FFP fir years and the money we get won’t help like another 10,000 people is what? 6 million extra a year is fuck all
They'll go for a new one.
How is a stand extension going to solve the problems with the rest of a tired St James Park!? You can’t get moved now trying to get to the bar, toilets etc, new stadium all day for me, all our competitors are building and we are going to be left behind.
WHAT Level "21" !
Free telescope included
😂
It cost spurs 1 billion all in knocking there’s down and building again that’s what’s going to happen there going to knock it down and rebuild on footprint
Has to be a new stadium 🏟
Need a new stadium, cutting a bit off and adding a bit on the old one is the most short sighted thing I’ve ever heard
Pointless speculation just wait until next year and see what feasibility study says.
“Once in a generation cheque” Put it like this if someone said to you, you can have a million quid right now or I’ll give you 10 million in 10 years time. It’s obvious you would go for more money. We have to go for the bigger better option which is a new purpose build stadium! As long as it’s in the city centre otherwise stay and improve SJP.
I think the only way forward is a brand new super stadium 🙂
Carsley’s dropped Pope and Livramento though!!
Need an 80000 + stadium, so many locked out now and even more for the future.new stadium is a must Matty.
A stadium expansion will just create more of what’s happening at the moment – hordes of people leaving early, diluting the atmosphere with a shocking ballot system that lets anyone go to games. It also doesn’t address PSR barriers
Has to be new stadium for me. We will only be having this convo again ten years from now if we only expand.
I ran the numbers to do both, well all three, for Roobenatien 7:04
I am a leading Managing QS (we look after all the monies from begging to end 🙂 3:49
They need gigs and NFL for the North stadium before the Manchester’s or Liverpools will win the contract. 1:42
For seat numbers it’s a new stadium, but where?
I think people need to get more realistic. It’s very unlikely we will be able to build in Leazes Park anyway. They purchased strawberry place for a reason and I expect staying at St James Park is almost a certainty and people thinking otherwise are living in the clouds. I’d say it’s almost sealed on. People thinking new 80k stadium in leazes will very likely be disappointed. 65k stadium at St James Park is probs 90%. It certainly won’t cost one billion, although it won’t be cheap.
New stadium all day long
Whether we like it or not, we're severely restricted with what we can do at St James.
New stadium for me. Can continue to play at St James whilst it's being built.
For me, with us unable to touch the east stand, can't really see any other way.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION
The ‘cathedral on the hill’ has been a series of cobbled together compromises in the nearly 50 years since I’ve supported the Toon. At times it looked, and was awful. Great location but that was it. Revisit Sir John Halls Castle Leazes building into/towards the current SJP at the Leazes* end (* the 1980s Leazes end was a disgrace, a shambles of what it was in the 1960s). Turn Saint James’ into an actual park…. A fabulous walkway to our new fantastic stadium (that can be used for mass events). Remember folks – a wow new 80,000 stadium will bring the money in. To circumnavigate ffp etc.