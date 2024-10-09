Simon Jordan Afirma que «NO ES JUSTO» que las reglas del FFP estén «RESTRICIENDO» el poder adquisitivo de Newcastle. 😡🔥

Jim White, Simon Jordan y Martin Keown de talkSPORT debaten si el Newcastle United está siendo tratado injustamente por el Fair Play financiero, ya que no ha podido gastar la mayor parte del dinero desde su gran adquisición en 2021. Suscríbete: ¿Disfrutaste este video de YouTube? 😍 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 ¡Descarga la aplicación talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Consulte nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores personas que llaman de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #newcastle
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
No one ever thought we’d buy the best players in the world 😂 only clowns
In other words let them buy the league
Keown 😂😂😂 get back to the Zoo
Clubs have to go through this unlawful APT, but others like Chelsea (and a few other teams) with dodgy front of shirt sponsors who are sponsoring the club for more money than the company has – more than it's turnover (which is zero in some cases) and one which uses a dead tiktok star as the photo of it's CEO – don't go through any scrutiny whatsoever and it just gets waved through.
Biggest thing for me though is the clear evidence of cartel action after the NUFC takeover where 1 club lobbied the other PL clubs (minus Newcastle) and got 10 to join it in sending an email to Masters, who then held a meeting and didn't invite Newcastle. You can't get much more of a cartel action than that – that action brought in the APT rules which were rushed through without any testing of the system. I hope someone runs another CAT case against them.
It’s a joke they don’t tell them spend
The fairest way is to have a first team salary cap so no team can have all the best players on high wages, its then skill of the manager and management to get the best mix. If you want to spend everything on eleven players, great but their squad players will be poor. It will also encourage clubs to do more work with their academies. Clubs should have no financial barrier to infrastructure such as stadiums training facilities and academies.
Simon is the only one who actually talks sense
3 idiots
Unreal that they talk about something that’s on the show agenda but don’t know what’s going on with the stadium. They just bring it up as if it’s not happening. SJP is situated next to listed buildings and an historic public park and land owned by the Freeman of Newcastle. It’s also big enough and young enough in terms of previous development to take the time to establish if development is feasible and financially possible. They are doing that right now. Everyone says Spurs have a great stadium, they do but they were 20 years behind everyone else who developed their stadium after the Taylor report.
There's only one team in the league getting shafted..
Everton
Add up how much money man utd and liverpool and arsenal chelsea have spent building success and winning trophies over the last 20 years.
And these clubs have the cheek to vote to stop other clubs spending some money like them
Cowardly..
If you have faith in your club
You wouldnt worry about what other people are spending
And when he is the manager of a small club again soon he will moan that he can’t keep his best players because clubs with unlimited funds keep buying his best players and he is being overcharged in Europe for replacements.
Martin needs to do some basic research regarding the stadium development at Newcastle. The redevelopment has been big news for a long time, the club are investing heavily in the planning stage and consulting fans regarding next steps. The news this week is that an investment of over a billion is likely once plans are agreed. It's literally a simple Google search Martin
Simon said thesame thing about Ronaldo not getting 200m from Saudi
Think there needs to be more convo about how Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea for having links to Putin in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, yet the PL agreed ( under pressure from the UK govt at the time ) to pretend the Saudi Government's investment fund isn't part of the State and in doing so, allowed someone actively commiting genodice in Yemen at the time to buy a club.
Martin keown… do some homework before spouting nonsense eh. Saudis are committing. Stadium announcements to be made early 2025
What's not fair is Newcastle owner gets to walk the streets after ordering a man be murdered and cut into pieces.
Although Suai Arabia and Newcastle are similar in their ethics and morals. Both are very backwards and inbred.
The problem is the red cartel – LiVARpool, Utd and Arsenal. 3 dirty Soccerball franchises.
No real Newcastle fan was expecting the likes of Mbappe to come through the door 😂 it’s the likes of this radio station who starts these false rumours for headlines
Simon spends more time talking about Newcastle then he does anything else , talksport must be having a slow day
Let’s say I was a trillionaire and loved a club like and saw a club that was being badly run and was going to put a bit in then seeing what’s happening to Newcastle I’d think sod that and buy another club away from the premier that’s bad for business
For someone who loves his word salads it amazes me that Simon Jordan can’t articulate some things so let me help him. Newcastle are not the richest club in the world – they have the wealthiest owners. That’s it! Don’t deny you said it Jordan it’s on tape! Geez, I thought this guy was educated!
Funny…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Might as have kirkwell fc..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Yet again Jordan is stupid as he always is
What Newcastle need to do is put the price of tickets up 50% over the next 4 years then buy meaningful players.
to Man City welcome to the party pal
we have been fighting this for decades even back in the 90s when manure & The Scousers got together with the PL to have a 3am meeting to stop us winning the title against manure cartel scumbags
The financial rules means dosent matter how rich owners are, only funds generated by club can be used. newcastle new director for transfers got it right, they brought players with resale value. tho they did incredible well get into that champions league the issue will always be maintaining that top 4 finish. money in generates and sponsors all the above is massive, its what helped other clubs extend there strength over all others. selling players and recruitment is now the priority for all clubs. new rules next season tho still gives advantage to the so called top normal 4.
martin keown why he holding pen? 🤣
Where are Newcastle after 3years of PIF ownership? Right below the glass ceiling the elites of the day invented to ring-fence themselves and prevent potential rivals from doing exactly as they did to get there – spend money.
Everyone knows the Premier League are fixing it for the teams they want to finish in the Top slots.
Corruption at its finest!!
How they’ve managed to get away with this for so long is disgraceful.
It was blatant and anyone who says it wasn’t us full of 💩
This is a group of businesses, competing!!
Or supposed to be, but competition is being unfairly stacked against Newcastle!
It’s a disgrace the way the premier league has gone on . Big changes to Newcastle. Going to get some big sponsorships now
No Newcastle fan were thinking they will buy Mbappe.
Interesting to see the clubs who opposed Man City. Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham and maybe Arsenal!
Keown never knows anything aside from arsenal, he is terrible.
They have committed to new stadium or re development..at least one BILLION.🙈
I agree with Simon Jordan!
The consistently issue is on the business of that our squad is. Which isn't the case of buying players, it's more the case of moving them on and such.
Which is where the PSR issue comes in for us. Something we need to sort. We can't sell our players that we don't need any more on cheap, then go on and spend mega money on many players, that'd break the rules. Something we clearly don't want to do. Like I mean.
We'd want rid of Miggy, Murphy, Wilson, Targett, prob all our keepers minus Pope. Hayden, Lewis, Lascelles, Krafth. With also uncertaintly over Trips, Burn's pace and issue, and Longstaff sometimes not connecting. But in order to get the best deals for those, and go buy players, we have to get the best deals, which is an issue in itself. Which leaves Newcastle in hard position to really move.
The club looks miles better, and sure, we got further then expected, but till we clear those out, we won't be moving further.
There should be a player expenditure cap that applies to every club and that’s it! PSR rules have turned the Premier League into a no ambition/investment zone.
There always seems to mitigating circumstances around Simons bullshit?!!
Just say you got it wrong, instead of coming up with excuses.
And Simon does talk sense (sometimes), but he can’t stand it when he’s wrong!