Simon Jordan Afirma que «NO ES JUSTO» que las reglas del FFP estén «RESTRICIENDO» el poder adquisitivo de Newcastle. 😡🔥



Jim White, Simon Jordan y Martin Keown de talkSPORT debaten si el Newcastle United está siendo tratado injustamente por el Fair Play financiero, ya que no ha podido gastar la mayor parte del dinero desde su gran adquisición en 2021.

38 comentarios en “Simon Jordan Afirma que «NO ES JUSTO» que las reglas del FFP estén «RESTRICIENDO» el poder adquisitivo de Newcastle. 😡🔥

  4. @Charlieb82

    Clubs have to go through this unlawful APT, but others like Chelsea (and a few other teams) with dodgy front of shirt sponsors who are sponsoring the club for more money than the company has – more than it's turnover (which is zero in some cases) and one which uses a dead tiktok star as the photo of it's CEO – don't go through any scrutiny whatsoever and it just gets waved through.

    Biggest thing for me though is the clear evidence of cartel action after the NUFC takeover where 1 club lobbied the other PL clubs (minus Newcastle) and got 10 to join it in sending an email to Masters, who then held a meeting and didn't invite Newcastle. You can't get much more of a cartel action than that – that action brought in the APT rules which were rushed through without any testing of the system. I hope someone runs another CAT case against them.

  6. @philipjohnstone9663

    The fairest way is to have a first team salary cap so no team can have all the best players on high wages, its then skill of the manager and management to get the best mix. If you want to spend everything on eleven players, great but their squad players will be poor. It will also encourage clubs to do more work with their academies. Clubs should have no financial barrier to infrastructure such as stadiums training facilities and academies.

  9. @Col-ii6yd

    Unreal that they talk about something that’s on the show agenda but don’t know what’s going on with the stadium. They just bring it up as if it’s not happening. SJP is situated next to listed buildings and an historic public park and land owned by the Freeman of Newcastle. It’s also big enough and young enough in terms of previous development to take the time to establish if development is feasible and financially possible. They are doing that right now. Everyone says Spurs have a great stadium, they do but they were 20 years behind everyone else who developed their stadium after the Taylor report.

  11. @Charles-qw4hv

    Add up how much money man utd and liverpool and arsenal chelsea have spent building success and winning trophies over the last 20 years.

    And these clubs have the cheek to vote to stop other clubs spending some money like them

    Cowardly..

    If you have faith in your club
    You wouldnt worry about what other people are spending

  12. @Dave-K-Notts

    And when he is the manager of a small club again soon he will moan that he can’t keep his best players because clubs with unlimited funds keep buying his best players and he is being overcharged in Europe for replacements.

  13. @jonny177

    Martin needs to do some basic research regarding the stadium development at Newcastle. The redevelopment has been big news for a long time, the club are investing heavily in the planning stage and consulting fans regarding next steps. The news this week is that an investment of over a billion is likely once plans are agreed. It's literally a simple Google search Martin

  15. @ElBarcoGaming

    Think there needs to be more convo about how Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea for having links to Putin in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, yet the PL agreed ( under pressure from the UK govt at the time ) to pretend the Saudi Government's investment fund isn't part of the State and in doing so, allowed someone actively commiting genodice in Yemen at the time to buy a club.

  17. @Adam-ui4ef

    What's not fair is Newcastle owner gets to walk the streets after ordering a man be murdered and cut into pieces.

    Although Suai Arabia and Newcastle are similar in their ethics and morals. Both are very backwards and inbred.

  21. @coltonconner782

    Let’s say I was a trillionaire and loved a club like and saw a club that was being badly run and was going to put a bit in then seeing what’s happening to Newcastle I’d think sod that and buy another club away from the premier that’s bad for business

  22. @twisterman1957

    For someone who loves his word salads it amazes me that Simon Jordan can’t articulate some things so let me help him. Newcastle are not the richest club in the world – they have the wealthiest owners. That’s it! Don’t deny you said it Jordan it’s on tape! Geez, I thought this guy was educated!

  23. @user-bg7vn4de5u

    Funny…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Might as have kirkwell fc..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  26. @100PCTMAGS

    to Man City welcome to the party pal

    we have been fighting this for decades even back in the 90s when manure & The Scousers got together with the PL to have a 3am meeting to stop us winning the title against manure cartel scumbags

  27. @simonmccullagh1830

    The financial rules means dosent matter how rich owners are, only funds generated by club can be used. newcastle new director for transfers got it right, they brought players with resale value. tho they did incredible well get into that champions league the issue will always be maintaining that top 4 finish. money in generates and sponsors all the above is massive, its what helped other clubs extend there strength over all others. selling players and recruitment is now the priority for all clubs. new rules next season tho still gives advantage to the so called top normal 4.

  29. @jonnya4209

    Where are Newcastle after 3years of PIF ownership? Right below the glass ceiling the elites of the day invented to ring-fence themselves and prevent potential rivals from doing exactly as they did to get there – spend money.

  30. @Brian-ov7yn

    Everyone knows the Premier League are fixing it for the teams they want to finish in the Top slots.
    Corruption at its finest!!
    How they’ve managed to get away with this for so long is disgraceful.

    It was blatant and anyone who says it wasn’t us full of 💩

    This is a group of businesses, competing!!
    Or supposed to be, but competition is being unfairly stacked against Newcastle!

  36. @PhantomOverlordX2

    The consistently issue is on the business of that our squad is. Which isn't the case of buying players, it's more the case of moving them on and such.

    Which is where the PSR issue comes in for us. Something we need to sort. We can't sell our players that we don't need any more on cheap, then go on and spend mega money on many players, that'd break the rules. Something we clearly don't want to do. Like I mean.

    We'd want rid of Miggy, Murphy, Wilson, Targett, prob all our keepers minus Pope. Hayden, Lewis, Lascelles, Krafth. With also uncertaintly over Trips, Burn's pace and issue, and Longstaff sometimes not connecting. But in order to get the best deals for those, and go buy players, we have to get the best deals, which is an issue in itself. Which leaves Newcastle in hard position to really move.

    The club looks miles better, and sure, we got further then expected, but till we clear those out, we won't be moving further.

  38. @Mr_Linka

    There always seems to mitigating circumstances around Simons bullshit?!!
    Just say you got it wrong, instead of coming up with excuses.
    And Simon does talk sense (sometimes), but he can’t stand it when he’s wrong!

