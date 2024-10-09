¡¡¡REUNIÓN DE LA LIGA PREMIER DE EMERGENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED TRAS LAS PÉRDIDAS DEL TRIBUNAL DE PATROCINIO !!!!

La Premier League ha invitado al Newcastle United a una reunión de emergencia tras perder ante el Manchester City en los tribunales #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
It's corrupt. it's embarrassing now ,just trying to keep competition down
This meeting is merely the premier league trying to remind everyone that they are still in charge. But the fact still remains- they lost this case and the rules will have to change.
In theory it's actually discrimination against a continent
We've not heard from our owners on the Premier League and the cartel's scheming to stop us. Our owners appear to have just laid down and took it. Not sure if the contents of that discriminatory email to target the Gulf Region for special measures will spark them into action.
cant remember the same energy from the clubs and premier league when Ashley was paying zero for sports direct advertising, how can they demand a maximium when they dont demand a mininium,
You would have hoped the premier league would have felt some goodwill towards our fans , not having won anything for so long and also being a major contributor to the success of the PL ! Yet when our moment came after the years of torment under Ashley they conspired with and did what they were told by the cheating cartel! …this whole rotten scandal if worthy of some proper investigative journalism!…
I get why we haven't rocked the boat as the PL are already screwing us, but we need to have more balls and take these fuckers on. The rules changes are completely biased, corrupt, and now shown to be racist too.
Football coroupt surprise surprise.
Lets all sign a petition for the premier league to be investigated for corruption im sure we could easily get 100k+ signatures
APT was designed by the cartel to spike our guns following the takeover-what's the betting that now they've been found out they'll try and change the rules again,before the January window.
I don't see the logic of holding back teams that want to invest in their club. I understand the idea of fairness but it's hardly fair that the "big 6" can spend what they want effectively yet a club like Newcastle isn't allowed to do that.
Surely having a "big 8" with Newcastle and Villa as well, is better for the league, since more people will watch and more people will want to be a part of it. It's a win-win.
We're fucked … not possible to compete
Make no bones about it , the new rules will probably be worse for us not better.
Be very interesting if this unlock the door for us to spend lots more money and then the 115 PSR rules broken by Man City relegate them 🏆
I can't believe you haven't painted your shed black and white………
Are you aware that Liverpool and Spurs were holding an emergency meeting with a government minister over all this ? Meeting this morning !..now how was that arranged at short notice ? Starmer will be involved or his cronies as hes a supporter of one of the red cartel. Arse
Roofied, hands tied behind their back, blindfolded and screwed up the ar.. I know that's crude, but i'm livid & it pretty much describes what the premier league has done in plain sight to the club.
As you speak Adam Newcastle United will be bringing in Armco as a Billion pound Sponsor before the premier and the red cartel get the chance to put new rules in place. Well done Man City and well done Newcastle United for providing the evidence.
We need to take the premier league to court!!!!
So what are our owners doing about absolutely nowt