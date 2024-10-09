PIF ready to make fresh January cash INJECTION as Newcastle United transfer meetings take place



It may be the international break but Newcastle United are set to be backed in the January transfer window as key meetings take place this month #nufc

13 comentarios en "PIF ready to make fresh January cash INJECTION as Newcastle United transfer meetings take place

  1. @yogihightower

    I doubt it, i seriously think they don't want to back eddie and with no goal from open play in 3 and a half games and 1 good performance this season i agree with them. The place is a holiday camp at the moment with the absolute dross individual performances around the tean week in week out.

  7. @Bennyboy138

    A striker like Jonathan David would do nicely! The backroom staff must’ve known that Isak is almost as injury prone as Wilson and that the inevitability of both of them being injured at the same time would be a huge problem as it was last season, so I think spending £15m on young raw potential in Osula was a mistake because it’s not what we need at the moment. Both Isak & Wilson out for Everton and Eddie still didn’t fancy Osula. If we had Isak and/or Wilson available vs Everton we win that game no doubt and we’d be above Brighton in the table right now which would’ve been a big psychological boost going into the match next weekend. Sure Isak & Wilson are back after the break but they’ll both be injured again – so we don’t need potential, we need goals

  8. @craiglee3653

    Read the other comments and responses (from Lee, etc) and can't argue either way.

    January isn't a great time to buy, usually unplanned or panic buys.

    It's ok saying "if the right player comes available," but if he wasn't on a list already, it's a big risk.

    Yet we do have a surplus of cash (unspent from the last window), and we need to strengthen in a cpl positions.

    It'll be a really interesting window, but if we dont strike in the first week, I'll assume we aren't doing any business.

    Mbeumo is one I'd go for. I'd avoid Guehi. We need someone strong in the air and a bit more of a defender than he is.

