Jornada de Melbourne | Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur | ¡Imágenes Go-Pro de Bruno Guimarães! 🎥

¡Vive la experiencia completa de la jornada de Melbourne mientras nos enfrentamos al Tottenham Hotspur en el Melbourne Cricket Ground! Desde las revistas australianas colocando las banderas en MCG hasta imágenes GoPro de Bruno Guimarães y toda la acción del partido: ¡no te lo puedes perder! Para más información sobre Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Yaahahaha 8-0
Not uploading the highlights this time, lads?
8-0 😂😂
All the great work and good will lost with Fridays approach – lots of very disappointed fans who flew from all over the country
I would buy a couple of the Aussie All Stars players no?
We got all the ingredients to b successful football team, to b global brand. Juz hav to b patience with our ownership group, coaching team & our players
#NUFC #ToonArmy #HWTL
4-3-1-2 Isaac, Ronaldo, one with Ozil characteristics good left and right Back one player 6 characteristics Kante 2 defenders one can distribute the ball and the other just a monster .. if anybody listen from team and at the and of season make fk. History
And get a player with Kante's traits and one with Ozil's traits and the team will challenge for the championship
Suggest ronaldo to come to the team adapt ronaldo to few meters on the pitch and he will do space things..if you want my opinion
Hope the FA and especially Richard Masters is watching … you are forcing the Toon to make money with FFP well the wheels are rolling and you can change as many rules as you want to safe guard your top six but we are coming and we won’t stop … Toon Army
The accuracy on Bruno's passes is phenomenal.
Huge respect Aussie Mags! 👏👏
Aussie fans 101%!!!! What a turn out! GREAT SUPPORTERS!!!! 💖💖
I hope with all my soul that bruno stays , apart from being a world class player, he's a world class human being. And a credit to his family, country and our club.
Big ups the lads down under. You're doing a cracking job. Family has no borders. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Big Maxxy Gawn following the Toon! Good man…
😢 ❤
We ❤ you all wor geordies world wide !
Great to see the aussie fans and geordies out ther doing us proud ❤❤❤
wilson doesn't look interested
That Accent is rich
Well done the Aussie Mags! 🖤🤍🫶
Warra belter, well done Aussie Mags.
Saludos del Geordie Mexicano ! Howay the lads 🖤🤍
Whey aye man.Good craic n that.
Its really good for the Loyal fans down under this .You lot came out in force 🦾 you deserve a show . It was a Canny Game and a massive turnout 🏴🏳️
great content again, great for the aussie fans
consett lad puttin oot the flags like 👍not that i'm biased or oot
Imagine if Murphy was rafinha 😳
Or erm…dembele? (Cough)
Tonali Bruno and joelinton isak Gordon I’m proud as punch. Hall and Tino confident. Botman too. Keeper young prospect for shar and depth, titles ours lads 😁 HWTL!
Never comment, just had a few beers and bored 🏴🏳️
Great footage of BDB @10:12
Brilliant turn out, 78K fans for a friendly is sublime!! Fair play Australia👏🏼🇦🇺 — brilliant for Dummett and Richie to be helping with flags aswell.
Some fantastic pens from our young lads and Isak can’t stop scoring, Murphy can’t stop assisting😂👏🏼 — Sooo happy for Mark saving that pen aswell! Up the toon!! Kuol and Ashbys pens were brilliant!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Brilliant, I’m loving the Bruno-cam…!
I love my club!! 🖤🖤
Must say had my doubts over the trip but 78419 crowd blew them away
If you call these fans plastic and touristy, I've got something to say to you that you must be so narrow-minded if you think this these fans are very committed and passionate newcastle united supporters we all have a thing in common and that is supporting this fantastic club with the best fans in the world the fans from newcastle have travelled a long way to see there team play and the people who don't get to watch it get up at 2am in the morning to watch this club play respect to those fans in Australia who don't get to access the games in the day but still watch there club anyway the atmosphere was amazing fair play to those ozzy mags who were fantastic 👍 howay the lads keep up the amazing surport for the club ozzys huge respect there were more newcastle fans than tottenham fans respect thank you the way you applauded garang koul was excellent 👍 keep showing your support and howay the lads ⚫️⚪️🇦🇺 😊
I Was Pals With The Australian Moderator On BigSoccer Back In The Day Sports-Fans…
…Married & Divorced The EvertonUSA Chairwoman 2009…She Only Wanted English Citizenship The Fucking Space-Cadet Car Krash…
Christian Sex-Pest
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Viz Magazine
Letter-Bollocks Section
UK
Such a great night. Seeing all the fans at The Precinct Hotel was awesome too. 🤘
Murph just can’t help himself, love him 😂😂😂
Topp Newcastle..the winner..
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Burn sprinting down the line had me cracking up.
4:54
10:13