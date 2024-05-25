Jornada de Melbourne | Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur | ¡Imágenes Go-Pro de Bruno Guimarães! 🎥



¡Vive la experiencia completa de la jornada de Melbourne mientras nos enfrentamos al Tottenham Hotspur en el Melbourne Cricket Ground! Desde las revistas australianas colocando las banderas en MCG hasta imágenes GoPro de Bruno Guimarães y toda la acción del partido: ¡no te lo puedes perder!

41 comentarios en “Jornada de Melbourne | Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur | ¡Imágenes Go-Pro de Bruno Guimarães! 🎥

  7. @alexisaleksandros5886

    4-3-1-2 Isaac, Ronaldo, one with Ozil characteristics good left and right Back one player 6 characteristics Kante 2 defenders one can distribute the ball and the other just a monster .. if anybody listen from team and at the and of season make fk. History

  10. @albertbell7120

    Hope the FA and especially Richard Masters is watching … you are forcing the Toon to make money with FFP well the wheels are rolling and you can change as many rules as you want to safe guard your top six but we are coming and we won’t stop … Toon Army

  25. @Antacid420

    Whey aye man.Good craic n that.
    Its really good for the Loyal fans down under this .You lot came out in force 🦾 you deserve a show . It was a Canny Game and a massive turnout 🏴🏳️

  28. @ckm5217

    Imagine if Murphy was rafinha 😳
    Or erm…dembele? (Cough)
    Tonali Bruno and joelinton isak Gordon I’m proud as punch. Hall and Tino confident. Botman too. Keeper young prospect for shar and depth, titles ours lads 😁 HWTL!
    Never comment, just had a few beers and bored 🏴🏳️

  30. @HolloMollo8

    Brilliant turn out, 78K fans for a friendly is sublime!! Fair play Australia👏🏼🇦🇺 — brilliant for Dummett and Richie to be helping with flags aswell.

    Some fantastic pens from our young lads and Isak can’t stop scoring, Murphy can’t stop assisting😂👏🏼 — Sooo happy for Mark saving that pen aswell! Up the toon!! Kuol and Ashbys pens were brilliant!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  34. @Ashton16-mh4vs

    If you call these fans plastic and touristy, I've got something to say to you that you must be so narrow-minded if you think this these fans are very committed and passionate newcastle united supporters we all have a thing in common and that is supporting this fantastic club with the best fans in the world the fans from newcastle have travelled a long way to see there team play and the people who don't get to watch it get up at 2am in the morning to watch this club play respect to those fans in Australia who don't get to access the games in the day but still watch there club anyway the atmosphere was amazing fair play to those ozzy mags who were fantastic 👍 howay the lads keep up the amazing surport for the club ozzys huge respect there were more newcastle fans than tottenham fans respect thank you the way you applauded garang koul was excellent 👍 keep showing your support and howay the lads ⚫️⚪️🇦🇺 😊

  35. @IanEckert1977

    I Was Pals With The Australian Moderator On BigSoccer Back In The Day Sports-Fans…

    …Married & Divorced The EvertonUSA Chairwoman 2009…She Only Wanted English Citizenship The Fucking Space-Cadet Car Krash…

    Christian Sex-Pest
    Newcastle Upon Tyne
    Viz Magazine
    Letter-Bollocks Section
    UK

