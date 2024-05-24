A-League All Stars Men v Newcastle United | Match Highlights

Check out all the highlights from the A-League All Stars Men as they hosted Newcastle United at Marvel Stadium.
Crowd looked so dead after the Tottenham vs Newcastle friendly.
This match up is an insult to the paying fans.
What a farce.
at first I thought this was A league all stars vs newcastle jets
Genuinely think fans should get a refund for this. What a farce.
Our cricket team would also have decimated them.
Embarrassing
What did I just watch? Am I wrong, or are these meant to be the rising and future homegrown talents for New Castle United, in the much vaunted English Premiere league. Talk about hubris and underestimating the A-league, that's embarrassing.
A-League is better than EPL and this game confirms it
I understand Newcastle were playing with young players but 8-0 is crazy
What a dog and pony show. Tickets should be refunded for this travesty
Newcastle are so over-rated. What an embarrassing defeat for all involved. Also loads of empty seats, people not fussed about this game, probably because newcastle are not a top tier premier league side.
Cmon lads remember 1966😂😂😂👀👀
No way he is a goal keeper for newcastle 😂😂😂😂
Imagine paying money for flights and accommodation to watch your favourite team, only for them to field a U21s team…
Revolutionary approach to defending!
Thanks for the update!
The A-League All-Stars event was a total failure this year. It started too early, and no one was able to make it on time. There was no excitement, and Newcastle didn't even bother to show up. It was nowhere near as good as the Barcelona game.
Thanks for letting us know it the men. Are we left to guess that it was Newcastle United men?
مزيف
As a newcastle fan what newcastle did was highly unprofessional not using their top players in this game i felt that this was their way of saying that we dont need our star players to beat the top players of this inferior league this is one of those games where im glad that newscastle lost not only that they tarnished the reputation of their youth prospects
Eddie Howe made a serious error of judgement as did the club ….. He
1. Underestimated the quality of the A League players (as was highlighted by his young captain who had 'Hoped to win in normal time and not go to penalties but was for another one tonight" 2. Exposed his young players to humiliation. 3. Not planning to give his young players some experienced support he paid little respect to not only the A League but also his supporters who would have been embarrassed by the result….. As for those Aussie Euro-snobs who 'poo-poo' the A League it is about time you got behind the game here in Oz… as follower of the National League here and also frequent attender of UK games we have a good product here. Get to games to create the 'Euro style' ground atmosphere.
Some of this defending is the stuff of nightmares.
Pure domination
This is humiliating. Newcastle ruined the Premiere League image.
Tbh i think its EXTREMLY disrespectful on eddie howes part that he put out a c team. people pay good money to come watch a team that made the ucl this season and they put up that result. And dont even start with the there only u21 of course they would be beat by this team, we were playing lots of youngsters too like irankunda who set up 2 goals in 1 half and is only 18 y/o. And the A leugue debatubly put out a b team of there own. Due to the grand final players like zidedine machach, jake brimmer, bruno fornaroli, rodrick miranda, damian da silva, paul izzo, jacob farrell and alou kuol + more would have been a shoe in for this team. a team of a league all stars this season could come 16-10 in the prem.
PS: its not like newcastle didnt have experienced players at the game, Trippier and hall were on the bench and wilson, burn and richie were not even picked. And its not like 2 or 3 players causes a 9+ goal difference in a game.
Next year they should have Newcastle United Vs Newcastle Jets
A-League ALL STARS vs the youth squad of newcastle united. I just feel bad for the punters who paid money to go, what a rort!
A-League All Stars Vs Newcastle United's Ball Boys. I feel sorry for people who bought tickets to the game.
Waste of legs
Newcastle should have some shame for not fielding a competitive team
🤔 are they purposely playing badly, gk were very poorly
I put a bet on the all stars and came out big sucked in Newcastle back to the pavillion you go
Aleague > epl
Did ppl actually pay money to watch this? Can't see the point.
Newcastle disrespect the fan who come to watch.
Well done to the all stars! But I wish it was more competitive, Eddie Howe really underestimated the talent of the A-League players by using the reserves and under21s. I really was hoping for a closer game.
Stop, Stop… He's already dead
San marino are better 😂😂😂😂😂
NUFC put that out there under their name. They should be embarrassed
I feel sorry for the Newcastle fans who paid good money to see this embarrassment. How arrogant and hubristic was it for Newcastle to field such a junior team . Total disrespect for the A-league and they got punished for it and rightly so. Disgraceful!
I have no idea why eurosnobs would want the a league to end. They would lose a hobby in trying to pick 115 faults with it. They also put a lot of attention into something they apparently do not care about
Pathetic